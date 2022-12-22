Ankita Lokhande To Mouni Roy, Hindi TV Divas Who Got Married To Businessmen

The relationships and weddings of celebrities from showbiz often pique the curiosity of the masses. And a lot of people think that these celebrities believe in getting married to someone from the fraternity itself. Contrary to the popular belief, over the years, there have been several celebs who chose to wed someone from outside the industry. When it comes to our favourite television actresses, many of them are happily married to men who aren’t associated with the entertainment industry. This article curates a list of Hindi TV actresses who wedded businessmen.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in December 2021. Ankita lives in Mumbai and is one of the most popular television personalities. Vicky, on the other hand, runs his enterprise in Bilaspur, where he was born and raised.

Dimpy Ganguly and Rohit Roy

Dimpy Ganguly is a well-known model and television actress. She rose to fame after starring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kahlata Hain and went on to appear in a host of popular TV shows. Dimpy got married to her childhood pal Rohit Roy in 2015. Rohit, who runs a business, currently resides in Dubai. Dimpy and Rohit reportedly had a mutual attraction for each other when they were in school.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera

Actress Karishma Tanna got married to her beau Varun Bangera earlier this year. Varun resides in Mumbai. He is a director of a construction company named VB Corp. After several years of dating, the couple got engaged in November last year and exchanged their wedding vows in February this year.

Saumya Tandon and Saurabh Devendra Singh

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain star Saumya Tandon is happily married to businessman Saurabh Singh. They dated for ten years before taking their courtship to the next level. Saumya and Saurabh tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in December 2016.

Disha Vakani and Mayur Pandya

One of the most iconic actresses of Hindi television, Disha Vakani, aka Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, got married to Mayur Pandya in November 2015. Mayur is a chartered account based in Mumbai. Soon after their wedding, Disha decided to bid goodbye to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

This year saw the much-talked-about wedding of actress Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar. They first met in Dubai on New Year’s Eve back in 2019. After seeing each other for a while, Suraj and Mouni decided to get married in January, this year, at a South Indian wedding.

