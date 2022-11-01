Ankita Lokhande Trolled for Halloween Look; Karan-Tejasswi, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin Steal the Show

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a Halloween party at their residence on Monday. The couple made heads turn in their spooky looks. While Ankita wore a golden and silver coloured gown, Vicky Jain was seen in an all-black attire with a denim jacket on top. However, the couple’s Halloween costumes failed to impress the audience, who trolled Ankita and Vicky for looking “weird". A section of the internet also called Ankita out for allegedly copying Tamannaah Bhatia’s look.

However, Ankita’s guests and former Bigg Boss lovers Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash and Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin stole the show at the Pavitra Rishta actor’s party. Karan looked dapper in an all-golden suit, while Tejasswi stunned in a strapless black dress. On the other hand, Aly and Jasmin were twining in black.

Advertisement

Karan and Tejasswi’s fans showered the couple with immense love and praises. One wrote, “She is looking too good in Halloween avatar also." Another one commented, “Teju looks like a princess." “They both look so good," wrote a third user.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita has been roped in to play the lead opposite actor Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic on the life of late freedom fighter, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film also features actor Amit Sial in a pivotal role.

Sharing her excitement about the same, Ankita recently said in a statement, “I love essaying challenging and pivotal characters that not just take the narrative forward but also leave an impact on the audience. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is one such inspiring story that needs to be told and I’m happy to be associated with it."

Read all the Latest Movies News here