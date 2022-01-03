Ankita Lokhande Turns 'DJ Dulhan' for Hubby Vicky Jain, Gives Him a Hug During New Year Party, Watch Video

Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande started the year 2022 with a bang and by being the DJ for her friends. Showcasing her skills, the Pavitra Rishta actress on Sunday shared a video on social media where she can be seen at the DJ console, while her friends are dancing around her. Ankita is dressed in a gorgeous black outfit and after a while, she hugs her husband Vicky Jain, who also twinned with her in black. She captioned the video as, “We killed it Mr.J 😎DJ AnkitaLokhande," and tagged Vicky. Watch the video:

Advertisement

Her industry colleague and friend Sana Makbul took to the comment section to write, “DJ dulhan😍 ❤️."

Ankit also shared a couple of photos with Vicky where they can be seen embracing each other. She captioned it as, “The best feeling in the world is being with someone who wants you as much as you want them 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨#aboutlastnight #anvikikahani"

Take a look at her New Year party:

Ankita was dating the businessman for almost three years before they tied the knot on December 14. The party mode is still on in the house of the newlyweds. The couple was seen enjoying themselves with friends at a midnight pyjama party a couple of weeks ago. The new bride was also seen making tea for her guests while dancing and singing along. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities included mehendi, haldi, sangeet and a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. Ankita and Vicky together did a beautiful pre-wedding shoot.

Ankita also received a Maharashtrian style welcome from her in-laws and shared photos of her dressed as a traditional Marathi bride.

She also celebrated her birthday recently with Vicky and their close friends in attendance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.