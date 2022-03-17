Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Have the Sweetest Plan for Their First Holi After Marriage

Holi is around the corner and we cannot wait to watch the fun and frolic Bollywood parties. While the film and TV stars are gearing up for a grand celebration, it will be exciting to see who all will turn host this year. According to an ETimes report, newly-wed couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are confirmed to host an exciting Holi party for their industry friends and family. A source told the entertainment portal that Ankita and Vicky will host a fun Holi party, as it will be their first festive celebration together, post marriage.

The couple wishes to celebrate the joyous occasion with all their friends and family, and the preparations for the same are said to be in full swing. The Holi bash, hosted by Ankita and Vicky, will reportedly be held on March 18 in Mumbai.

As far as Ankita and Vicky’s love story is concerned, the two met through some common friends and instantly clicked. After a couple of meetings, the two got into a relationship but decided to keep it under the wraps. It was only in 2019 when Ankita and Vicky made their relationship official to the world. In no time they have become one of the most loved celebrity couples. Last year on December 14, Ankita and Vicky exchanged their wedding vows and kickstarted their married life.

Vicky is a businessman, while Ankita is a renowned TV actor who has also worked in few films. Having started her career as Archana in Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has only climbed the success ladder. She even made an impressive debut in films with Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and her second Bollywood project was ‘Baaghi 3’. While fans are waiting for the next big announcement, the couple is currently earning lots of love and praise for their participation in the reality show – Smart Jodi.

