Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Twin in Cute ‘Mr and Mrs Jain’ Night Suits, See Pics

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain exchanged wedding vows on December 14 after dating for nearly three years. The newlyweds caused quite a buzz with their first post-wedding public appearance. The couple posed for the waiting paparazzi outside Vicky’s residence. Now, Ankita set a mushy alert on Instagram with an adorable video. The Boomerang shows the duo matching in customised night suits as they pose with their backs facing the camera. The white satin pyjama sets have “Mr Jain” for Vicky and “Mrs Jain” for Ankita written on them.

The actress married her long-time boyfriend in a grand ceremony at a lavish hotel in Mumbai. The bride looked splendid in an ornate lehenga in gold and matching jewelry. The groom, on the other hand, was majestic in a cream and gold royal sherwani. Sharing dreamy pictures from her big day, Ankita wrote on Instagram, "Love is patient but we're not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr and Mrs Jain.”

The pictures from the duo’s sangeet night proved that it was a starry affair. Ankita and Vicky opted for shimmery ensembles for a glitzy and happening evening. The actress opted for a lehenga in metallic colours. Vicky looked dapper in a royal black jacket and bowtie. “To be fond of dancing was a certain step towards falling in love with you,” Ankita captioned the pictures.

Before this, Ankita stole the show in her gorgeous black gown which screamed stunning. The silhouette of the sequined number upped the glam quotient of the couture. Vicky made a statement in an embellished silver blazer. “Once in a while right In the middle of ordinary life love gives us a fairly tale,” reads Ankita’s message alongside the pictures.

Here are some more highlights from Ankita and Vicky’s pre-wedding festivities:

On workfront, Ankita reprised her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The role of Manav was previously essayed by Ankita’s former boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shaheer Sheikh stepped in his shoes for the rebooted version.

