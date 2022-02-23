Ankita Lokhande Welcomes Hubby Vicky Jain To The World of 'Light, Camera and Action'; Here's How

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of television’s most adorable couples. They never fail to leave fans in complete awe with their super-cute pictures on social media. While their love story is known to all, it is time for the fans to see them working on screen together. Yes, you read it right. Ankita and Vicky will be participating in the upcoming reality show Smart Jodi.

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and dropped their teaser of the show. She welcomed her husband Vicky to the world of ‘light, camera and action’ and promised a journey of togetherness. “Never knew that you can act too. Welcome to the world of light, camera and action baby ☺️ I m sure we will enjoy this journey of togetherness and create beautiful memories which stays with us forever ❤️ @jainvick," she wrote.

The promo shared by the Pavitra Rishta actor depicts her chemistry and love with Vicky Jain. From eating ice-creams to watching movies together, Ankita can be seen revealing how she and Vicky are the perfect match for each other.

Several of Ankita’s friends including Aarti Singh, Shaheer Sheikh, Monalisa, Nishant Bhat, Himanshu Malhotra and Nisha Agarwal among others wished her and Vicky luck for participating in the show.

Talking about the show Smart Jodi, it will premiere on Star Plus on February 26. However, not many details about the concept of the show have been revealed so far. Other couples who are all set to participate in the show are Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya Ilina and Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dasan among others.

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. Several celebrities attended their lavish pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. For her special day, Ankita wore a golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. She accessorised her bridal look with a long veil and heavy traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Vicky Jain wore an ivory sherwani and looked absolutely charming.

