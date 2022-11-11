Ankita Lokhande’s Latest Pics With Husband Vicky Jain's Birthday Are All Hearts

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who rose to fame with the television serial Pavitra Rishta opposite late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has earned a place in the hearts of many with her acting prowess and down-to-earth personality. Ankita, who was earlier in a relationship with Sushant, has moved on from the heartbreak of the actor’s demise and is now spending a happy married life with her businessman-husband, Vicky Jain. She is often seen sharing mushy pictures with Vicky on social media, making her fans go aww.

On the occasion of Vicky’s birthday on August 1, the couple had a blast in Dubai, celebrating the special day with each other. In a late Instagram post, the actress shared some lovey-dovey pictures from their holiday in Dubai, which has created a social media buzz. “Habibi. The suit suits him so well," she captioned the clicks.

The photos captured Ankita and Vicky in the same frame, embraced in each other’s arms. While Ankita looked pretty, dressed in a band collar, off-white pleated dress, Vicky unleashed her handsome and macho look sporting a black-striped blazer with matching trousers, clubbing it up with a pair of white sneakers.

Ankita chose to wear glammed makeup for Vicky’s birthday bash and rounded off her look with open tresses. Vicky, on the other hand, donned an uber-cool pair of white-rimmed sunglasses and completed her dashing look with back-brushed hair and well-groomed stubble. The duo looked smitten by each other as they smiled ear-to-ear, looking affectionately at one another.

Fans were floored to watch Ankita and Vicky’s adorable photos calling them the “cutest" and going all hearts in the comments. Along with the snaps, Ankita also dropped a video where the lovebirds were seen having a gala time in Dubai with Vicky along with their group of friends. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita has been roped in to play the lead actress in the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. She is cast opposite Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda in the film. Touted to be a biopic on freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the film will premiere on the big screens sometime next year.

