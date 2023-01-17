Ankita Lokhande’s Makar Sankranti Celebration Pics With Husband Vicky Jain Are Adorable

Actress Ankita Lokhande posed in a black Paithani saree for Makar Sankranti celebrations recently. She looked like a traditional Marathi bride, exuding royal and elegant vibes. Vicky Jain, her husband, dressed in a black kurta. In the photos, the couple makes it difficult to take our gaze away from them, as were seen posing happily in these loved-up photos. Her regal look makes us want to see her in yet another historical film after she featured in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika.

The actress was seen in a whole ‘Marathi Mulgi’ avatar. She made her hair into a bun, adorned with bejewelled pins. She also donned ear cuffs, and wore them with jhumkas. The couple appears to be completely smitten.

Advertisement

She captioned her post, “Happy Makar Sankranti from us to all of you" with a few evil eye emoticons.

Before this, the couple posted a picture, making fans gaga over them. The photographs showed Ankita and Vicky in each other’s arms. While Ankita looked lovely in a band collar, off-white pleated dress, Vicky showed off his macho side in a black-striped blazer with matching trousers and white sneakers.

Advertisement

Ankita, who rose to fame with the television series Pavitra Rishta alongside late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has won many hearts with her acting abilities and down-to-earth personality. Ankita, who was previously in a relationship with Sushant, has moved on from the heartbreak of the actor’s death. Ankita and Vicky married in a lavish ceremony last year. This is the couple’s first Makar Sankranti together. She is frequently seen on social media sharing mushy pictures with Vicky, which makes her fans swoon over them.

Read all the Latest Movies News here