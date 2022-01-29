Ankita Lokhande’s Reply To Trolls Calling Her Out For Wedding Pictures

Ankita Lokhande is being trolled on social media for the past few days, courtesy her wedding photos. On December 14, in the presence of her family and friends, Ankita married her boyfriend Vicky Jain with great pomp and fare. Vicky and Ankita dated each other for a long time. Ankita shared many pictures and videos on social media before and after the main wedding festivity, which apparently didn’t go down well with a section of the internet. While many social media users called out Ankita for oversharing pictures from her wedding album, the actress has dubbed the trolls as “jealous" people.

While many of her fans are happy and can be seen congratulating her for a successful married life, some people are trolling her. Talking to Indian Express Ankita addressed the trolls and said, “It’s my marriage. Who will post pictures if not me," adding that some people are so jealous and negative that they cannot tolerate the happiness of others.

Talking about her newly married life, the actress of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ fame said that she and Vicky had been friends for a long time. She added that the equation of friendship still remains the same with only an addition of husband and wife titles post the wedding. Calling it an ‘awesome experience’, Ankita said that it’s amazing to be married to her best friend.

Asked whether acting would take a back seat now that she is married, Ankita replied no and stated that she always needed to be in the creative zone so she will continue acting. Having done a variety of characters, she said she wanted to now do characters that are similar to her own.

In an interview with Times of India recently, Ankita also shared that she is not comfortable doing bold and intimate scenes and that it is not because Vicky had ever objected but because of her own reservations. But she admitted that after their marriage, they do share the same reservations.

Ankita Lokhande’s current show is ‘Pavitra Rishta 2’. She will reprise her role as Archana but fans will see her in a new avatar in this series.

