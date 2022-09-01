Ankur Bhatia To Lock Horns With Shahid Kapoor In Ali Abbas Zafar's Next? | Exclusive

Actor Ankur Bhatia, who grabbed attention with his performance in the first season of the highly successful web series Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar, will soon be seen in another negative role. The Sushmita Sen starrer crime thriller saw him playing her onscreen half-brother, Sangram, who gets consumed up in an illegal drug trade and is eventually murdered in the second season of the show.

And now, a source exclusively tells News18 that the actor will be seen playing an antagonist yet again in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming directorial starring Shahid Kapoor.

The source adds, “In a grey-shaded character in the Aarya franchise, audiences had loved Ankur to the core. Everyone loved the spontaneity that he brought to such a multi-layered character. This time over, he will be seen in a completely different shade of negative. In a first, he will be locking horns with Kapoor in the actioner."

We have also learnt that Bhatia will essay a very quirky character in the film and will sport a rather unique look, something that the audience has never seen him try before. The source also tells us that with Zafar helming the movie, there is sure to be loads of sleek action, which would be filled with lots of guns and gore.

The film is ready and the makers are planning to share the first looks of the characters very soon. The yet-to-be titled project will mark Kapoor’s first collaboration with Zafar. The action thriller is speculated to be the Hindi adaptation of the French film Nuit Blanche (2011) starring Tomer Sisley. As per reports, Kapoor will be playing the role of a cop on the chase for drug lords across the city.

On a related note, Bhatia, who marked his debut with filmmaker Mira Nair’s production Grant St. Shaving Co in 2010, was last seen in the 2021 romantic drama Bhavai set against the backdrop of folk art form Bhavai starring Pratik Gandhi. Bhatia has also been a part of films like Zanjeer (2013), Sarbjit (2016) and Haseena Parkar (2017).

