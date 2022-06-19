Ankur Rathee-Anuja Joshi's FIRST Wedding Pics Out; Couple Looks Dreamy in Traditional Outfits

Made In Heaven actor Ankur Rathee tied the knot with his girlfriend Anuja Joshi at a dreamy wedding in the UK. While their fans have been waiting for gorgeous snaps from their special day, the wait is over now! On Sunday, Anuja took to her Instagram handle and posted dreamy pictures of her traditional wedding ceremony with Ankur. The pictures revealed that Anuja opted for a red ensemble for her wedding with predominantly diamond and pearl jewellery.

On the other hand, Vignesh complemented her look with a white sherwani and a pink Sehra. The pictures see the happy moments of the much-in-love couple as they held hands, and are showered with love by their relatives and family members. We see the bride and groom smiling ear to ear as they were happy about their marriage. We see Ankur putting vermillion on Anuja’s head as they took part in the traditional wedding ceremony with a mandap.

Taking to the captions, Anuja wrote, " 15 June 2022." Check the pictures here:

Soon after the snaps were posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower good wishes on the newlyweds.

Vikrant Massey wrote, “Bahut bahut badhaaiyaan aap dono ko. ❤️❤️," Benny Dayal noted, “Congratulations!!!!."

Earlier, the source close to the lovebirds spilled the beans, sharing all the details of the wedding held in a “Bridgerton-ish setting." The guest list of Ankur and Anuja’s fairy tale wedding had 200 people, including families and close friends from the industry, reported Bombay Times. Several Bollywood stars also flew down to the British Isles to witness this union.

The wedding functions were held at a 500-year-old manor tucked away in the English countryside. Earlier this year, in an interview, Ankur had shared that his wedding would have lots of Indian tadka. And looks like he did keep his words.

We have learned that though the backdrop of the wedding was British, the ceremonies took place as per Haryanvi and Marathi customs. Despite their NRI status, both Ankur and Anuja are pretty close to their roots. A friend close to the newlyweds said, “They wanted to make sure the wedding has an Indian vibe to it. Hence, the cuisine was Indian and there were Haryanvi folk songs/dances. There were also bride/groom games and English countryside activities."

As for their honeymoon, soon after their wedding, the couple headed to Europe, following which they will resume work. Anuja will join the sets of The Resident, and Ankur will head to Mumbai to recommence shooting for Shehzada, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

After being in a relationship for almost seven years, the couple decided to take the big leap in 2020 and they got engaged. Just like the wedding, the marriage proposal was also very filmy and dramatic. Ankur drove from California to Maryland in the US to ask Anuja to marry him.

The couple got engaged on July 19, 2020, and two years later, they tied the knot.

