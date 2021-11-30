Ankush Chaudhari, Prajakta Mali's Luck Down... Be Positive To Hit Theatres on Jan 28

The Marathi film, Luck Down….Be Positive, starring Ankush Chaudhari and Prajakta Mali is all set to hit the big screen on January 28, 2022. The film, directed by Santosh Manjrekar, will have Ankush and Prajkta as a married couple. The makers have announced the release date while sharing a new graphic poster featuring the two Marathi stars. The title and poster of the film suggest that it is based on the coronavirus-induced lockdown and situations caused by it.

Prajkta shared the poster of her next film and wrote: “Eagerly waiting for it."

Advertisement

The poster showed that a couple is getting married while donning the mask. The poster reminds the days when marriages were held with the minimum number of attendees amid restrictions posed by authorities. The film will likely feature some of the problems faced by married couples during the first wave of coronavirus in India.

The Santosh Ramdas Manjrekar directorial will see Ankush Chaudhari and Prajakta Mali coming together for the first time on the big screen. While Mali was last seen in Dokyala Shot (2019) opposite Survat Joshi, Ankush’s last film was the multi-starrer Dhurala (2020).

The shooting for the film was wrapped in December last year but its release was postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus. Most parts of the movies have been shot in Junnar, Pune. Prajakta Mali had shared the pictures to announce the wrap of the shooting for the movie.

Advertisement

The film is produced by Sharad Sonawane, Darshan Phulpagar, Ajit Sonpatki and Sagar Phulpagar. The writer of the film is Ravindra Mathadhikari. The music for the film has been composed by Avinash -Vishwajit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.