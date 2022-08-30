Ann Augustine to Return to Films With Autorickshawkarante Bharya, Shares Poster

Malayalam actress Ann Augustine is a popular face in the film industry, playing some of the phenomenal characters in films like Nee-Na, Artist, Elsamma Enna Aankutty, and Tatva to name a few. Besides her profound acting chops, the actress is known for sharing stunning pictures on social media, charming fans with her flawless beauty.

Ann who had taken a long break from her acting career has finally bounced back with good news for her fans. Announcing her comeback in films with the Malayalam drama movie Autorickshawkarante Bharya, Ann shared the movie poster on her Instagram feed.

The simple poster revealed Ann, sitting on the passenger seat of an auto rickshaw as lead actor Suraj Venjaramoodu pretended to ride the vehicle. Both the stars had smiles on their faces while the backdrop of the feel-good poster showed the reflection of the bright sun setting in the sky along with sea waves crashing on the shores of a beach.

No sooner Ann dropped the movie poster on social media than fans erupted with excitement for finally being able to watch their favourite actress on-screen after a gap of nearly 6 years. While one user expressed their content and wrote, “Yayyyyy !!! Looking forward ma’am," another commented, “welcome back."

Actor and television personality Shine Shetty also congratulated the Vaadhyar actress for her film and wrote, “Superrrrrrrrrrr" adding a string of clapping emojis.

Helmed by Harikumar, Autorickshawkarante Bharya is based on a short story of the same name written by M Mukundan, who has also penned the screenplay of the film. Besides Ann and Suraj, the film also stars Kailash, Neena Kurup, Janardhanan Nair, Swasika Vijay, and Devi Ajith.

Autorickshawkarante Bharya is produced by Benzi Productions and the music is composed by Ouseppachan, with Prabha Varma penning the lyrics. Other details of the film are kept under wraps.

Earlier, the 34-year-old actress, in her Facebook post, also mentioned that she will be taking her first steps into film production from August 2021. She has collaborated with production company Miramar Films for the same.

Ann, who bagged the State Award for Best Actress for her brilliant performance in the 2013 drama Artist, was last seen in director Lal Jose’s Nee-Na in 2015. Autorickshawkarante Bharya will be her first film after so many years.

