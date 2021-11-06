Annaatthe Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Film Zooms Past Rs 100 Crore in Just 2 Days

Rajinikanth’s return on the silver screen with his latest Diwali release Annaatthe has reaped crackling results at the box office. The Siva directorial has amassed over Rs. 112.82 crores in just two days of its release.

The film, which hit the theatres on Diwali on November 4, marks the return of Rajinikanth on the big screen after a gap of two years. His last theatrical release was Darbar. Trade Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the numbers of Annaatthe’s box office collection. Annaatthe’s worldwide box office collection on its opening day marked a total of Rs 70.19 crores. The film garnered Rs 34.92 crores in Tamil Nadu.

Not just this, additional shows are being added for Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, considering the performance of the film. The film also registered the record for the highest single-day footfalls for any Indian movie of 2021.

Written and directed by Siva, Annaatthe has a star-studded cast of Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Soori.

The film’s plot revolves around Kaalaiyan, a village president, who leads a simple life and is dedicated towards his village folks and family. He also shares an unbreakable bond with his sister. Kaalaiyan’s peaceful existence is disrupted when a villain enters his life. Annaatthe is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran.

