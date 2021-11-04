Annaatthe: Rajinikanth Starrer Mass Entertainer Ft. Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh

Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe will hit theatres on November 4 on the occasion of Diwali. The superstar will be playing the role of a village leader, dedicated to his sister and fellow villagers. The much-hyped movie is helmed by ace director Siruthai Siva, who has made films like, Vedalam, Veeram, and Viswasam. The makers released the Annaatthe trailer, on October 27, to a thunderous response. Jagapathi Babu, Kushboo, and Prakash Raj will be seen in important roles.

The much-anticipated release unites actresses Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu which makes a high point for the keen audience.

>Nayanthara

Chandramukhi, Kuselan, and the recently released Darbar saw the female superstar share screen space with Rajinikanth. In Annaatthe, Nayanthara plays the romantic interest of the superstar. The duo has been praised for their on-screen chemistry by cine lovers.

>Meena

Actress Meena has previously worked with Rajinikanth in Anbulla Rajinikanth, Ejaman, Muthu and Veera. She plays Rajinikanth’s cousin in the upcoming film, who tries to win him over. This August, Anbulla Rajinikanth clocked 36 years of release and on the occasion, Meena shared a special post on social media.

Meena, who recently marked 40 years in the industry, revealed in an interview that Rajinikanth had expressed his disappointment with her once. She said, “One day Rajinikanth sir came near me and said, ‘Meena, I’m disappointed with you. I was shocked and many others were also watching us. He then said that we all have changed, but you look the same as how I saw you in Veera.”

>Khushbu

The actress-politician has teamed up with Rajinikanth in the past for films namely Annamalai, Mannan, Naatukoru Nallavan, Pandiyan, and Dharmathin Thalaivan. Khushbu, who tasted stardom early on in her career, has completed four glorious decades in the film industry. In the film, Khushbu, like Meena, wants to marry Rajinikanth and the women will be seen fighting each other for the same.

On working with Rajinikanth after 28 years, Khushbu said, “People will get to see the Rajinikanth they always wanted to see. Meena and I have cute roles to play in it. There are multiple theories on social media on what it would be. But it will be a nice surprise.”

Meena and Khushbu’s last collaboration was the 1994 blockbuster Naattamai.

>Keerthy Suresh

According to the director Siva, the film revolves around her. It is known that Rajinikanth plays a doting elder brother in the film. The plot traces the brother-sister bond between him and Keerthy. For the National Award-winning actress, it was like a dream come true. She said, “I shot for a few days with him before lockdown and I was starstruck throughout the shoot. I am sure it is going to be the same until I complete the film. Annaatthe is going to be special.”

The film will see the superstar work with Keerthy, four decades after he worked with her mother, Menaka. The SP Muthurama directed Netrikkan released in 1981.

