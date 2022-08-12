Anne Heche Not Expected To Survive After Accident, Will be Taken off Life Support, Confirms Rep

Earlier this week, actress Anne Heche was hospitalized after her car crashed into a home in Los Angeles. Now, reports state that the Six Days, Seven Nights actress isn’t expected to survive after her accident as she is suffering from a brain injury. She is currently on life support. Her representative issued an official statement that reads, “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

Advertisement

The official statement continued, “We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital. Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

For the uninitiated Anne Heche was hospitalized after her car crashed into a home in Los Angeles, according to a report in TMZ.

The event happened early on Friday in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood, not far from Heche’s house. Heche was seen driving a blue Mini Cooper in photos and videos shared by US media source TMZ. The car was seriously damaged at the crash site. According to the Los Angeles fire department, the car hit a two-story house and burst into intense flames, reported Fox News. The Los Angeles Fire Department said that it took 59 firemen, about 65 minutes to put out the collision-related fire, according to the statement released by them.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here