Annu Kapoor Accuses Arundhati Roy of Betraying India 'Several Times'

Annu Kapoor is one of those actors whose mere presence has a magnetic effect on the audience in films like Jolly LLB 2, Vicky Donor etc. He was also a brilliant student and talked about his academic achievements in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. In this interview, he also accused Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy of betraying India. The Dream Girl actor said that with due respect to Arundhati, she has betrayed the country several times.

Apart from this accusation, Annu also talked about his academic laurels. Annu described how he got 93% marks in class 12. With this talent for academics, he aspired to join civil services and serve his motherland but couldn’t do that. The reason? The weak financial situation of his parents. Keeping his dreams in the backseat, he had to join his father’s theatre company for supporting family.

Despite not joining civil services, he takes his job as an actor very seriously. Many artists today are venturing into politics as well but the Jolly LLB star has no plans of doing that. The actor said that he finds himself unfit for politics. He referred to politicians as many insects who crawl. According to Annu, politicians and people in the judiciary, and bureaucracy are by-products of a corrupt system. Annu said that he feels pathetic thinking about these conditions.

Besides these opinions, he also talked about his upcoming web series Crash Course, which will be streaming on Amazon Prime from today. He will essay the role of an educational institute’s owner Ratanraj Jindal. This institute will be shown situated in Kota, Rajasthan. This series is directed by Vijay Maurya and written by Manish Hariprasad.

Crash Course will describe how the future of students is endangered in a fight between two coaching institutes. Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Mohit Solanki, Aryan Singh and other actors are there in Crash Course. Crash Course is bankrolled by Owlet Films.

In addition to Crash Course, Annu will also be seen in the film Sab Moh Maya Hai.

