Veteran actor Annu Kapoor opened up about his recent heart attack. The actor revealed he suffered a heart attack a few days ago but has resumed work now. Speaking in a new interview, the actor revealed that he was eager to resume work because of his sense of responsibility.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Dream Girl actor shared, “It was a heart attack. I am getting better and I’m on the road to recovery," As for getting back to work so soon when quizzed, the actor shared, “A sense of responsibility. Yes, health is important. But, I am one of those who has struggled to get ahead in life. Therefore, work is also essential. I have a weekly column that I write for a newspaper; I know that is my responsibility. The same goes for my other commitments as well. If every person in this country has that sense of responsibility, then no other country will be better than ours,"

Expressing his gratitude towards fans, Annu Kapoor shared, “I’m happy and grateful for the support of my fans and the industry. Main bahut abhari hoon. I sincerely pay my gratitude to all the people who prayed, and didn’t pray, for me."

An actor, singer, director, radio jockey, and television host, Annu Kapoor has worked in more than 100 films and television shows. He has been active in the acting world for 40 years. He has won several awards in his career including two National Film Awards, one Filmfare Award, and two Indian Television Academy Awards in different categories.

First seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s 1979 film ‘Kala Patthar’, Annu Kapoor went on to work in noteworthy films, films like ‘Betaab’, ‘Mandi’, ‘Aadharshila’ and ‘Khandar’. However, he got his due recognition from the 1984 film ‘Utsav’. He later worked in superhit films like ‘Mr. India’, ‘Tezaab’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Hum’, ‘And Darr’. The actor is known for roles in films like ‘Hum’, ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, and ‘Jolly LLB’ among others. He has also received a National Award for his performance in Ayushmann Khurrana’s debut film ‘Vicky Donor’. Annu Kapoor was last seen in the web series Crash Course, which premiered on an OTT platform last year.

On the work front, Annu Kapoor is all set to feature in a biopic of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Dream Girl 2, and Nonstop Dhamaal.

