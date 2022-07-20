Annu Kapoor Starrer Crash Course to Premiere on August 5; Deets Inside

Annu Kapoor starrer Crash Course will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 5. On Wednesday, the makers of the show announced the same and dropped a poster featuring the veteran actor. In the poster, he was seen dressed in formal attire, flaunting his white beard as he control students as ‘kathputli’ in his hands.

The drama series, spanning 10 episodes, is a fictional account of two warring coaching institutes, and the effect it has on a group of young students who are preparing for their competitive exams. As the two drastically different worlds of the students and coaching institute owners collide, eight new students experience friendship, love, heartbreaks, peer pressure, and lose the innocence of youth as they are unwillingly pulled into the power battle between the coaching institutes.

Created by Manish Hariprasad, directed by Vijay Maurya and produced by Owlet Films, Crash Course, stars Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri and Bidita Bag in key roles. It also features 8 new faces – Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Riddhi Kumar, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, Anvesha Vij in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the announcement of the upcoming series, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said, “Crash Course is a bittersweet coming-of-age story that will resonate with all audiences across different geographies and age groups. Each one of us has been a student at some point in their life and Crash Course is filled with moments that will take our customers back to their days of being a student. Crash Course is a sincere and relatable story of student life when you are dealing with fiercely competitive entrance exams, struggling to live on your own, negotiating with friendship, discovering love and are just forced to grow up."

