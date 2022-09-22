Another Milestone! BTS Becomes First Asian Act To Have 100 Songs With 100 Million Streams

When ARMY says “No one is doing it like BTS", they truly mean it. And BTS has proved it yet again by becoming the First and Only Asian and Korean act to have 100 songs with 100 million streams on Spotify. They are also the third act, globally, to achieve this feat. The first two were Canadian rapper Drake and Puerto Rico rapper Bad Bunny.

The 100th song to cross the 100 million streams mark is their B-side track “134340" from Love Yourself: Tear album released in 2018. It crossed the 100 million streams mark on September 21st, KST. This also makes them the second artist in history to have 3 albums with all tracks surpassing 100 million streams. The first artist was The Weekend.

BTS has a one-of-its-kind record of setting milestones. Since their debut in 2013, they have been the first Korean act to perform on the stage of Grammy and had their first Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category with their chart-topping single ‘Dynamite’ in 2021, which went on to become the first South Korean song to hit number one on the Billboard Global 200 and US Billboard Hot 100 . They were also among the first to perform at New York’s annual gala New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2020. They also made history by becoming the first K-Pop band to speak at the United Nations in 2018 and performed at the UN headquarters in 2021.

Their historical milestones are too many to count and ARMY are sure this is not going to be the end of it. Their temporary break from their group activities is not putting a stop to breaking records.

Meanwhile, as the military enlistment issue looms closer for the eldest member of the group, Kim Seokjin, their agency HYBE has seen a fluctuation in their stock prices in the past few months, as reported by K-pop media company Koreaboo. Better known by his stage name, Jin is supposed to enlist for Mandatory Military Service this year as he turns 30 in December. However, whether he will or not still remains unclear.

