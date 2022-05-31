'Another Mother Lost Her Son': Sonu Sood On Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder

The murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has left many in the entire entertainment industry and fans shocked and in grief. Many celebrities have condemned the murder and expressed their grief. Among them are Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Shehnaaz Gill and Ranveer Singh.

Now, Sonu Sood has also offered his condolences to the singer’s family. Sharing a picture of Sidhu with his mother, he said, “Ek aur maa ka beta chala gaya (Another mother lost her son)."

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also expressed grief and raised questions over the law and order situation in Punjab. On Monday, Kangana Ranaut posted a note on her Instagram story, condemning the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. Calling it a sad incident, the Panga actor penned a note in Hindi and offered her condolences.

“Punjab ke jaane maane chehre Sidhu Moose Wala ko golyon se chalni kar unki hatya kar di gayi hai. Ye bahut dukhad ghatna hai (Sidhu Moose Wala, a well-known face of Punjab, was shot dead. This is a sad incident)," her post read. “Ye ghatna Punjab ki kanoon vyavastha ko spasht roop se bayan karti hai (This incident defines the law and order situation in Punjab)," she added.

Unidentified intruders shot dead Sidhu Moose Wala in a hamlet in Mansa on Sunday. He was hurried to a local hospital for treatment, but he was declared dead on arrival. The death of Sidhu Moose Wala is being investigated by a special investigation team (SIT).

According to reports, Goldy Brar, a Canadian criminal, has claimed responsibility for the singer’s murder. He is alleged to be a close ally of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also suspected of being involved in the assassination.

