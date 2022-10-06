Another Trouble For Adipurush? Animation Studio Claims No Credits Given To Original Poster Creator

Looks like here’s another trouble for the makers of Prabhas starrer Adipurush. Days after the teaser release, an animation studio has now claimed that a poster of Adipurush is ‘inspired’ by one of its works. Vaanar Sena Studios re-shared a collage on its Instagram handle which not only featured the Adipurush poster but also a Lord Shiva still. “Looks like makers inspired Adipurush first look poster from Lord Shiva still," the text on the Image read.

Sharing the collage on Instagram stories, the animation studio wrote, “Such a shame, T- Series should mention the original creator, who developed the artwork @vaanarsenastudios."

Several social media users also reacted to the original post and attacked the makers for ‘copying’ poster. “Not inspired! But copied," one of the comments read. Another social media user wrote, “Copy paste kar diya".

Earlier today, it was also reported that the head priest of Ayodhya’s Ram temple has also demanded an immediate ban on the film. As reported by Hindustan Times, the head priest has alleged that the film wrongly portrays Lord Ram, Hanuman and Ravana and is therefore against their dignity. “Making a film is not a crime but they should not be made to create deliberate controversies to hog the limelight," head priest Satyendra Das said.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Lord Ram in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Ever since the film’s teaser has been released, it has been making headlines for all wrong reasons. While some social media users are complaining about ‘poor VFX’, others argue that the film is ‘misrepresenting’ Lord Ram and Ravana.

Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. It will hit theatres on January 12, 2023.

