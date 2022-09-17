Anshula Kapoor, In A Blue Bikini, Is Still Learning To “Un Hate” Her Body

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor serves as an inspiration to many people struggling to accept their bodies. Anshula has motivated her fans to gain confidence, spreading the message of body positivity through her social media posts. She made a lot of heads turn with her weight loss journey.

And, she has been quite open about her weight loss journey. Now, she has shared the story of her hesitance to wear a bikini in public. Along with an empowering note, Anshula has dropped a gorgeous picture of herself in swimwear.

Anshula looked confident in a bright blue swimsuit as she sits by the pool. Recalling an interaction with her friend and marketer Priyanm Ganeriwal, Anshula wrote, “I remember having a conversation with Priyam Ganeriwal about swimming costumes, and I remember telling her I would never wear a bikini, I just couldn’t pull it off and I don’t have the confidence to be comfortable in one."

“Why was I hesitant? Because I’m so used to thinking that I need a particular body type to be able to wear certain clothes… I’m so conditioned to want to hide my body and “play it safe", it’s like my default setting is to always be like “no, I can’t pull that off". And I’m learning to change this," she added.

Speaking on her love-hate relationship with her body, Anshula shared, “I’m still learning to un-hate my body, I’m learning to be okay with my body even on days when she’s bloated or not looking her best. It is okay to be covered in stretch marks, it is normal to have cellulite & texture, skin is meant to fold and roll, and my FUPA is always going to be a part of me and that’s okay too!"

Bringing her bikini-clad picture to the forefront, Anshula expressed her gladness for making the right decision to buy the swimwear. “I’m glad I took a chance and bought the bikini. This was one of my favourite days on our holiday… I felt confident, I felt comfortable in my own skin. This is me chasing joy instead of perfection. And I actually can’t wait to wear this bikini again," she wrote.

Urging people who were viewing her post to chase happiness, Anshula concluded by saying, “If you’ve ever wanted to wear something that you’ve liked on someone else but you’ve convinced yourself not to, maybe it’s time to just chase joy and listen to your heart?"

Anshula Kapoor’s cousin Rhea Kapoor said, “Fupas for life." Tara Sutaria dropped black hearts under the picture. Khushi Kapoor followed suit.

This is not the first time actor Boney Kapoor’s daughter has struck a chord with netizens by motivating them. Earlier, Anshula also dropped a picture of her toned-out body after she shed weight through extensive workouts.

We hope that Anshula continues to grow stronger with each passing day and drives us to become more accepting of how we look.

