Anshula Kapoor Posts Glimpses of Her Pre-Birthday Celebration With Rumoured BF Rohan Thakkar; See Pics

Anshula Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie, is active on social media. She frequently posts updates about her personal life on Instagram. Recently, she posted a few pictures from her pre-birthday bash with her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Thakkar.

Taking to Instagram, Anshula reveals how for years she has not celebrated her birthday in a big way. However, it seems this year Rohan Thakkar threw her a surprise birthday dinner. He even invited Anshula’s friends over to kickstart her birthday week.

Anshula captioned the pictures saying, “ Heart is happy, tummy is full, what more could a girl want? #DecemberBaby”

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister is seen sporting an elegant look. She posted a mirror selfie looking classy in a shimmery pleated skirt and tie-up black shirt. While Rohan Thakkar is in a chill mood wearing a funky Mickey mouse T-shirt and black denims.

Anshula posted a video from the dinner at Si Nonna's - The Original Sourdough Pizza. She and her friends are seen indulging in a variety of mouthwatering freshly baked pizzas. To top it all is the half-eaten multiple-layered birthday cake with strawberries.

However, these gestures are not just limited to Rohan Thakkar. Anshula had also posted a heartwarming video on her boyfriend’s birthday. He called him her “most favourite boy”

Anshula’s birthday is on 29th December and like every year we are waiting for her brother Arjun Kapoor to wish her in a unique way.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share glimpses of her desi Christmas celebration, and we're in awe of her appearance. But it was her outfit and how she wore it that drew our attention. She wore a pink lehenga and matched it with a satin shirt.

