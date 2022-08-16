Anshula Kapoor Reveals Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Top 3’ Films

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor recently revealed her three favourite films from her elder brother’s filmography. Anshula conducted an “Ask Me" session for her fans on Instagram on Monday. When one of her fans asked her to name Arjun Kapoor’s film she liked the most, Anshula shared a collage of three film posters. In the collage, she added the posters of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Ishaqzaade, and 2 States. Along with it, Anshula wrote, “My top 3."

Apart from sharing glimpses of her whereabouts in the form of pictures and mini-vlogs, Anshula Kapoor also dropes workout videos on Instagram to inspire fans to stay fit and healthy. She is also a propagator of body positivity and often voices her opinion on the same on social media.

Not so long ago, Anshula Kapoor penned an emotional note about her weight-loss journey by sharing a picture of herself on Instagram. In her extensive note, Anshula revealed that she wasn’t in the best place back in the day. She also expressed that her weight-loss journey was a 2-year long process, which made her realise that her self-worth was not tied to the shape of her body.

“It’s been a 2-year long journey, and I am still a work in progress. It’s taken me almost as long to realize that my self-worth isn’t tied to the shape of my body and that constantly belittling or criticizing my imperfections & flaws isn’t doing me any good - regardless of whether that flaw is emotional or physical. I’m still learning to love the perfectly imperfect me that I’m discovering and leaning into, because life is too short to live it thinking you’re unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed, and still worthy," wrote Anshula in the caption of her Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Kuttey and The Lady Killer.

