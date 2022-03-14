Anshula Kapoor Shares All Smiles Picture with Boney, Khushi; Anil Kapoor Photobombs the Click

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor is a doting father to his kids Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi. The family often shares each other’s pictures on social media, treating their fans with a glimpse of their sweet bond. Keeping up with the trend, on Monday, Anshula Kapoor shared a picture featuring her dad Boney and sister Khushi. The all smiles picture makes for a perfect family portrait.

Taking to the captions, Anshula wrote on her Instagram post, “2 of 4 #KapoorEyes #WhereThemEyesAt #NotWithoutMyRoku. (Hi chachu @anilskapoor)." In the caption, Anshula had indicated the absence of her siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor in the picture. However, we can catch a glimpse of Anil Kapoor behind Boney, Anshula and Khushi. The Slumdog Millionaire actor was seen donning a black outfit.

As soon as the sweet post hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they showered loved on the family members. A fan commented, “Wow nice picture." Another user wrote, “Fam Jam," A third social media user said, “That’s so cute…Frame it Mam…."

Earlier in February, Anshula Kapoor stunned the Netizens with her weight loss transformation. The 31-year-old had shared a mirror selfie from her gym. The picture had received compliments from several celebrities from the film industry including actress Katrina Kaif who wrote, “Look at you."

Later on, Anshula had shared another post that offered a rare glimpse into the personal struggles and hard work that went into her two-year-long journey.

Anshula shared a picture in her gym wear on Instagram and accompanied the portrait with an insightful note.

Daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Note to self: Talk a little nicer to yourself today." Anshula mentioned that her definition of healthy means much more than what she looks like in the mirror. The founder of charity platform Fankind added that one of her first steps to becoming a healthier version of herself was to acknowledge that mentally she was not in the best place.

Talking about Khushi Kapoor, the starlet already enjoys a massive fan following, even ahead of her Bollywood debut. The star kid is set to follow the footsteps of her sister Janhvi Kapoor and late mother Sridevi. Khushi will be making her debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial, adapted from the comic book series, Archie. She will feature alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

