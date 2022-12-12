Anshula Kapoor Sparks Relationship Rumours With Rohan Thakkar As She Posts Pic from Thailand Trip

Arjun Kapoor’s sister and social media influencer left Anshula Kapoor left everyone stunned with her latest pics from the Thailand trip. The daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor attended a Maroon 5 concert in Thailand and left everyone swooning over her posts. But what caught our attention is a loved-up photo featuring screenwriter Rohan Thakkar and her.

For those unaware, Anshula and Rohan are rumoured to be dating, although they haven’t confirmed it publicly. Anshula took to Instagram and posted a series of videos and photos. In them, she appeared grooving and mouthing lyrics of the band’s hit track Love Somebody. A friend of hers also joined her on the song Don’t Wanna Know.

As we scroll further, we see a solo photo with Rohan who had his hand around her waist. The two gazed at each other with a big smile. At the event, Anshula wore a white corset top with fuschia pink pants. Rohan, on the other hand, looked casual in a t-shirt and trousers. She also shared some close up shots of singer Adam Levine.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, " Birthday month started with a bang!!! Danced so much, needed a foot massage at 1am to cap things off!! Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I will wear a corset & have funnnnn in it!! thank you @leaclothingco for the comfiest, chicest corset!! y’all are awesome @ruchikrishnastyles, bro it’s a forever kind of love affair with you Bucket list goals #Maroon5 #AboutLastNight."

Take a look at the post here:

Rumours of Anshula dating Rohan first made waves when she posted a loved-up boomerang with the screenwriter on social media. On being asked to speak about her relationship with Rohan Thakkar, she neither denied it nor confirmed it. She told Hindustan Times, “I wish to politely decline to comment on it or talk about it with the media. Thank you for respecting my wish."

However, an insider confirmed their relationship and added, “It was earlier this year that they started officially dating. Anshula’s family is well aware of Rohan and in fact, quite fond of him. The two often go on vacations and we won’t be surprised if they soon take the next step. They are quite happy with each other."

