Anshuman Jha Ties the Knot With His Fiancee Sierra in Private Ceremony in the US

Actor Anshuman Jha had a fall wedding with his fiancee Sierra Winters in North Carolina on Tuesday.

November 02, 2022

After a long wait punctuated with Covid delays, the perfect fall private wedding affair took place in North Carolina. Actor Anshuman Jha married fiancee Sierra Winters in a beautiful private ceremony. As per her father’s dream, Sierra was rowed across the lake by her dad and Anshuman was waiting for her on the other side.

The couple took their vows under the sky, with the fall leaves and a select audience as witness yesterday. Elmer Hall officiated the wedding and blessed the couple, while Jha’s friend and fellow actor Paresh Pahuja was his ‘Best Man’.

The couple will be flying to Alaska for their honeymoon and the Indian leg of the wedding will happen in March. Jha will be rushing back to start promotions his upcoming winter release ‘Lakadbaggha’. Sierra will be flying to Israel in November 3rd week to participate in the Iron Man championship on November 25th.

Speaking about his special day, Anshuman said, “Sierra always dreamt of a ‘fall’ season wedding, Sam (her Dad) always dreamt of rowing her across the lake, my mom’s dream was to see me married, I always dreamt of finding a partner who inspires me. A lot of dreams came true this day and I’m sure Ma was watching. It was a perfect day and we only have gratitude for the universe. Marriage isn’t a noun, it’s a verb and we feel blessed to be entering this phase together."

