Anshuman Jha Wins Best Actor Award at South Asian International Film Festival in New York

Anshuman Jha recently bagged the Best Actor award for Lakadbaggha at the South Asian International Film Festival in New York. Helmed by Victor Mukherjee, it is India’s first film about an animal lover vigilante with slick action scenes inspired by the martial art form Krav Maga. The film also stars Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja.

Reacting to the news, Anshuman said, “Very grateful to HBO and the entire team of the South Asian International Film Festival, New York, for considering ‘Lakadbaggha (Hyena)’ worthy of an opening film and recognising my character Arjun Bakshi worthy of the Best Actor award. I dedicate this award to Irfan Sir since it was announced after his Birthday. Congratulations to Sayani for winning the best female actor too. And apologies for this late reaction as I missed their official mail because I have been so busy promoting Lakadbaggha. Glad they reached out on call. This now inspires me to train doubly hard for Lakadbaggha: Chapter 2. Yes, we will start filming the sequel in September 2023."

The film revolves around an ordinary boy on an extraordinary mission - to fight against the illegal animal trade industry. An animal loving vigilante Arjun Bakshi, while trying to protect his adopted Indian stray dogs, unearths the fact that an underground illegal animal trade cell functions from Kolkata port. On investigating, he chances upon a rare species of the Indian Striped Hyena (Lakadbaggha) - which has been kidnapped from Corbett National Park and is being sold in the black market.

Advertisement

Anshuman had earlier shared that being an animal lover himself, the movie is quite close to his heart. “Animals & action films are two of my BIGGEST passions. After playing a gay man in Hum Bhi Akele… I wanted to do something high octane but pure. I have given more than 12 months of my life in training and shooting and trying to be authentic towards the ‘hand-to-hand’ martial arts form this movie brings to India - Krav-Maga - its just raw street fight style action. It is an Action Thriller made by a bunch of animal lovers so it’s not JUST an Action film, it has more. I am grateful to the team, especially the stunt team on the film."

News18 Showsha reviewed the film an called it a ‘decent watch’. “Anshuman Jha was consistently good in his character of Arjun Bakshi. Sporting a hairdo like Bruce Lee and honing a knack for exhibiting smooth martial arts moves, he can be pitted against any other Bollywood action heroes such as Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jamwal. Ridhi Dogra seemed like a perfect fit for a cop with her poise and brill persona. She was also able to ace the action sequences like a pro. Paresh Pahuja as the foreboding villain was menacing and had an air of unnerving nonchalance around him. But Eksha Kerung as the deadly assassin Vik was the real revelation because she embodied her character and absolutely nailed her debut without even uttering a single piece of dialogue."

Read all the Latest Movies News here