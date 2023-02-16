Ant-Man 3 Advance Booking: Marvel Eyes A Strong Start to MCU Phase 5 In India; Deets Inside

The third installment of the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will hit the theatres in India on February 17. Fans of the Marvel Studios are excitedly waiting for actor Paul Rudd to reprise his role as Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly to grace the screens as Hope Van Dyne. The Marvel Studios film is off to a great start as seen by the great secures at the advance bookings for the first day at national chains. All thanks to the dedicated fanbase, Ant-Man 3 has been able to nab total tickets sold for day 1 at 77,600.

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared on his Twitter handle the breakdown of these sales. He mentioned that these numbers were updated as of February 16, 11 A.M. The biggest sales in the over 77,000 tickets sold came from PVR national chains. The Indian multiplex chain sold 41,000 tickets for the first day of the show. Next on the list was INOX. The entertainment company was able to generate an advance booking sale of 22,800 for the first day of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. Finally, Cinepolis sold 13,800 tickets for the Marvel film.

Advertisement

Ant-Man and The Wasp are back for another action-packed adventure in Quantumania. This highly anticipated film marks the beginning of Phase 5 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans will be able to witness Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne team up once again as the dynamic duo of Ant-Man and the Wasp. This time though, the much-loved characters are also joined by Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne. The family is all set to take the fans on a thrilling journey as they venture into the mysterious Quantum Realm. Encountering bizarre new creatures, they will embark on a perilous journey that will test them like never before. Fans can also look forward to actor Jonathan Majors joining the Marvel Studios film as the villainous Kang. Fans can prepare themselves for a mind-bending adventure as the MCU's heroes take on their biggest challenge yet in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Advertisement

Despite the loyal fanbase of MCU, the movie will have strong competition on its opening day in India. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is also set to hit the theatres on February 17.

Read all the Latest Movies News here