Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailers and teasers have already revealed that Kang the Conqueror (played by Jonathan Majors) will return. Although Marvel Cinematic Universe fans first met him in Tom Hiddleston’s Loki season 1, it was a welcomed surprise to see the sinister character return for Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man 3. However, the Kang of Ant-Man seems a tad different in terms of aura as compared to the Kang of Loki.

Thus, questions arise if it is the same Kang in the upcoming MCU film is the same as He Who Remains. Well, spoiler alert: Turns out, they are two versions of Kang. This was confirmed by Ant-Man 3 director Peyton Reed a couple of months ago. So, how are they different? Apparently, they are very different!

Kang in Ant-Man 3 is a warrior:

Speaking with Empire last November, director Reed opened up about Kang and said that, unlike the motormouth He Who Remains, Kang is a warrior. Speaking with the publication, the director said, “He’s someone who has dominion over time, and he’s a warrior and a strategist."

The performances will be poles apart:

Jonathan Majors, who plays both characters, told SlashFilm that the characters are so different that he doesn’t even refer to He Who Remains as Kang. “I’m so radical about my language around it because I say, He Who Remains is He Who Remains. I don’t even call him Kang. He may or may not be a Kang variant. I leave my mind open to think that Kang the Conqueror may be a He Who Remains variant. It has to be that lucid for me to keep it going. But, no, there are no similarities between the two roles. I did play Kang the Conqueror second… I didn’t even look at the He Who Remains template regarding Kang. On purpose," he said.

