Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania Trailer: MCU Superhero Back In Quantum Realm and Meets Kang

Diwali was special for Marvel fans in India as Marvel Studios dropped the first trailer of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie takes Ant-Man back into the Quantum Realm and even introduces him to Kang, first seen in Loki.

The trailer opens with Ant-Man’s life after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Playing a linchpin in the events of Endgame, Scott Lang aka Ant-Man continues to struggle with making a mark with his identity. People confuse him with Spider-Man. While he comes to terms with life post-Endgame, his daughter Cassie decides to make a satellite between their world and the Quantum Realm.

The experiment goes wrong and the family is transported to the realm. They meet strange beings living in the parallel universe and even bump into Kang, hinting at Loki’s connection with Ant-Man.

Watch the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits the big screen on Feb. 17, 2023.

The film is leading MCU’s phase 5. The new phase features films such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), The Marvels (2023), Captain America: New World Order (2024)and Thunderbolts (2024). A number of new faces are expected to join the new phase.

