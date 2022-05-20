Antagonist in Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Based on Andhra CM: YSRCP Rebel MP

The subject of Mahesh Babu-Starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata — based on bank frauds and loan scams — has drawn sensational comments from Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party. Along with YSRCP troops, their senior leader Vijayasai Reddy has implied that the antagonist in the film is inspired by their rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju.

And then MP Raghurama, interacting with a Telugu media portal, responding to the same remark, said that the antagonist, who commits bank fraud in the film, in reality, is based on Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Raghu Rama went on to say that the CM is the one who is carrying out fraudulent activities for the funds, taking bank loans and not repaying them. “It is clear that the film’s character resembles Jagan," Raghuram added.

Narasapuram YSRCP MP Raghuram Krishnaraja, who is known for his sensational comments and posts, further talking about the film, said that he liked it very much.

From the MP Raghurama Krishna Raju’s comments, it is clear that the YSRCP MP doesn’t share a good bond with the AP CM.

About Sarkaru Vaari Paata:

The Parasuram Petla directorial has been garnering good reviews from all corners. The first-time on-screen chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh has been applauded by everyone.

The film’s trailer was released with much fanfare, and it churned over 30 million views on YouTube and one million likes.

Reportedly, with 7 days share collection in AP/TG, the Parasuram Petla directorial has become the sixth highest share movie in the region, leaving behind blockbuster hits like Vakeel Saab, Pushpa, etc.

The film is based on a bank robbery/fraud and contains heavy-duty action chunks. Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju also feature in the film.

Being referred to as the full-on action feast, Sarkaru Vaari paata was jointly bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

