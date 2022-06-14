Antagonist Vivek Oberoi Appears In Second Teaser of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva

The much-awaited second teaser shedding light on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film Kaduva has been released by the makers. Similar to the first teaser, which was released six months ago, the second teaser features Prithviraj in an action-packed avatar.

However, giving a better understanding of the action-packed entertainer, the teaser also features Vivek Oberoi, who plays the antagonist, a police officer. The one-minute teaser shows the animosity between the two central characters — the police officer and Prithviraj’s character, Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan.

Sukumaran, sharing the teaser via his Twitter handle, shared an announcement poster featuring himself and wrote, “Presenting the 2nd teaser of #KADUVA! Time for some 90’s style retro swag! https://youtu.be/xQtV-X6COk4 In theatres worldwide on 30/06/2022! A #ShajiKailas Film!"

In the film, Prithviraj plays a migrant labourer named Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan who is settled in a high-range area in Kerala. The story revolves around the struggles of Kuruvachan, which begins when he clashes with a high-ranking police officer (played by Vivek Oberoi) in charge of the area.

The teaser has left netizens curious about the film. Touted as a mass revenge thriller, the film is set for a theatrical release on June 30

In addition to Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vivek Oberoi, the film ensembles the cast of James Elias Manjiledathu, Samyuktha Menon, and Seema, Janardhanan, Priyanka Nair, Sudev Nair, Aju Varghese, and Dileesh Pothan.

Directed by Shaji Kailas, the film marks his return to the director’s chair after a long gap. Scripted by Jinu Abraham, the forthcoming film has Sujith Vaassudev and Abhinandan Ramanujam as cinematographers, while, Muhammed has provided the editing, and Jakes Bejoy is the music director.

The rest of the technical crew includes Mohandas for arts, VFX by Coconut Bench, line producer is Santosh Krishnan, executive producer is Naveen P. Thomas, Akhil Yashodharan is production in-charge, the chief associate director is Manish Bhargava, production controller is Sanju J, the costume has been provided by Sameera Saneesh, makeup by Saji Kattakada, production executive is Manoj N, stills by Sinath Xavier, publicity designs by Anand Rajendran, Vipin Kumar is promotion consultant and marketing by Pofaxio.

