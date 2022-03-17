Anti Bikili, The Theme Song From Vijay Antony-Starrer Bichagadu 2, Out. Watch it Here

Anti Bikili, the theme song from Vijay Antony’s upcoming film Bichagadu 2, was unveiled on 16 March. Bichagadu 2 also marks the directorial debut of Vijay Antony. The anticipation and excitement for Bichagadu 2 have been there since its announcement.

On various social media sites, the Tamil term #Bikili Yoda Aethiri #AntiBikili has been trending. Finally, with the release of the song, it is clear that Anti Bikili is none other than Vijay himself.

The Anti Bikili song has been received well by the audience. The song has already garnered more than 7 lakhs views on youtube.

Advertisement

The filming of Bichagadu 2 is moving at a brisk pace. Kavya Thapar has been cast as the female lead in the film. The star-cast of Bichagadu 2 includes Dev Gill, Harish Peradi, John Vijay, Radha Ravi, Mansoor Ali Khan, YG Mahendran, and Raja Krishnamoorthy. The cinematography for this film is being handled by Vijay Milton and Om Prakash. Antony has also handled the editing and music of the film. Bichagadu 2 is titled Pichaikkaran 2 in Tamil.

Vijay Antony’s wife Fatima Vijay Antony has produced Bichagadu 2 under the banner of Vijay Antony Film Corporation.

Bichagadu 2 is the sequel of Vijay Antony-starrer Bichagadu, which was released in 2016. Bichagadu was the Telugu version of the Tamil film Pichaikkaaran. The action drama film was written and directed by Sasi with Vijay Antony and Satna Titus in lead roles.

Arul (Vijay Antony) is a rich businessman, who lives a secret life as a beggar for 48 days as part of a religious offering to rescue his ailing mother. In 2017, the film was released in Odia as Baby, in Marathi as Bhikari, and in Kannada as Amma I Love You. The film was also dubbed and released in Hindi as Roadside Rowdy.

The film was declared a hit after grossing Rs 16 crore in Tamil and Rs 26.5 crore in Telugu, bringing the total worldwide gross collection to about Rs 42.5 crore.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vijay Antony will also be seen in the lead role in Naveen’s directorial Agni Siragugal. The film also stars Arun Vijay, Akshara Haasan, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.