Antim Box Office Day 3: Salman Khan's Magic Works, Movie Collects Rs 18.61 Crore

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth released on November 26. It sees Salman Khan pitted against his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. At the box office, the movie has been steadily gathering pace. At the end of first weekend, Antim has managed to collect Rs 18.61 crore.

Antim opened at Rs 5.03 crore on the day of release. In the next two days, it collected Rs 6.03 crore and Rs 7.55 crore and wrapped up the first weekend at Rs 18.61 crore. It faced competition at the box office from John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 and Diwali release Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the three day earnings of Antim and wrote on Twitter, “Antim goes from strength to strength with each passing day. Growth on Day 2 and 3 indicates it has found appreciation (sic)."

Antim is the remake of Marathi blockbuster Mulshi Pattern, written and directed by Pravin Tarde. Salman plays a Sikh cop in Antim and Aayush plays a gangster named Rahul. About the film’s initial success, Salman told IANS, “It feels amazing, thank you. 26th of November was a really good day for us because everybody was appreciated. Aayush was really really appreciated so we feel very happy. We feel very honoured. Everyone has loved the film. Mahesh Manjrekar has done a kickass job in the film."

