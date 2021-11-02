Antim Director Mahesh Manjrekar on Salman Khan Not Marrying: I Feel He's Lonely

Bollywood superstar Salma Khan’s dating life and the question of when the actor will tie the knot has been in the minds of his fans for a long time now. However, it is not just his fans who are concerned for him. While the actor seems to have made peace with these questions, his Antim: The Final Truth director Mahesh Manjrekar reveals Salman Khan is ‘lonely’. In a recent interview, he said that he told the actor he has an issue with him not marrying and he desires to see his son in the near future.

Mahesh Manjarekar said, “Sometimes what happens is, there are somethings that I can talk to him which normal guy can’t talk. I always feel, even now I feel and tell him also, ‘Salman, tu shaadi nahi karta uska issue hai mere ko.’ I really want… Tomorrow I want to see Salman’s son. I feel I can actually talk to him about that. Half the time he just brushes me aside but I really feel he needs someone to come back to."

He then said that despite his ‘happy exterior’, the actor is lonely. “Sometimes I feel there is, in that whole happy exterior he shows na, sometimes I feel he’s lonely. Ek toh na usko kuch shauk nahi hai bahut (He doesn’t have any desires as such). You (addressing the interviewer) must’ve seen where Salman stays which I think is a one-bedroom flat. Half the time when I go (to his) home, he’s lying on the sofa in the drawing-room. Sometimes I really feel that behind this man… itna success hai huge success… Uske peeche jo aadmi hai na wo typical middle-class aadmi hai (The man behind the successful facade is a middle-class person)," the director said.

He also said that the people the actor is close with are his good friends who love him but they also have somewhere to go back to. “Whom does Salman go to? (His brothers Arbaaz and Sohail) have their own lives na," he stated.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan released a new song from his upcoming film called Bhai Ka Birthday on Monday, November 1. As the song was released a day before Shah Rukh Khan‘s birthday on November 2, fans were left wondering if this is Salman’s way of wishing SRK.

