Everything You Need to Know About Antim Actress Mahima Makwana

The trailer of Salman Khan-starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, which also features Aayush Sharma sharing the screen space with Dabangg Khan for the first time. The trailer shows Salman in a completely different avatar and the fans have absolutely loved it. Aayush will be seen in the role of a villain for the first time in this movie. Mahima Makwana, who is making her debut, will be seen opposite Aayush in the film.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times recently, Mahima shared her experience of working with Salman. The actor praised Salman and said that his presence on the sets was magnificent but she did not let anything affect her performance.

There was a lot of pressure and responsibility but she did not let external things affect her, the actor claimed. She added that she did her work with complete honesty. Mahima believes that Antim is her dream debut, adding initially she thought she wouldn’t get the chance since it was a very big film. She gave her best in the audition and let it be.

Mahima said that she was tested by Mahesh Manjrekar and told the same day that she would do the part. Mahima started her career as a child actor on “Mohe Rang De". She was also a part of the popular Colors TV show Balika Vadhu. Her first major lead role was in the Zee TV blockbuster soap opera Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke.

The actor worked in several shows as a child artist. For Aayush, too, playing a villain opposite Salman was never going to be easy but the trailer shows that the actor has done justice to his character. As far as the plot of the film is concerned, Salman will be playing a police officer, while Aayush plays the antagonist. The film will hit the theatres on November 26.

