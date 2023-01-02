Anto Antony Heaps Praise on Film Malikappuram, Calls It Kantara of Kerala

Vishnu Sasi Shankar’s latest directorial Malikappuram has received accolades from viewers and critics for being a brilliantly made devotional drama film. Some of the social media users went even further and called it the Kantara of the Malayalam film industry.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Indian National Congress member and 3-time Member of Parliament Anto Antony. He has shared a note on Facebook appreciating this movie. Anto wrote that Malikappuram is one of the magnificent works made to date on Lord Ayyappa, a revered Hindu deity.

Anto wrote that Malikappuram created a furore at the Malayalam box office from the very first day itself. Referring to as the Kantara of Kerala, Anto described that director Vishnu has beautifully amalgamated the elements of devotees, their unflinching faith in Lord Ayyappa etc.

In addition to that, the poignant climax is also one of the highlights of this movie. Anto couldn’t also help praising the artists Deva Nandha, Sreepath and Unni Mukundan who played their characters to the utmost perfection. According to the Member of Parliament, all the other actors and crew members have done a commendable job as well and deserve appreciation. The INC member ended the post by writing that Vishnu has made the members of the Malayalam film fraternity extremely proud of their heritage.

Social media users agreed with the observations made by Anto. For those who have not seen this movie yet, it revolves around the story of an eight-year-old girl Kalyani. Kalyani wishes to visit Sabarimala but fails to do it despite her best attempts. However, her resolve to reach Sabarimala deepens after facing a personal tragedy.

Therefore, she decides to finish the journey along with her classmate Unni. Will both classmates be able to reach Sabarimala? What kind of obstacles do they face in their journey to reach their destination? These questions form the core theme of Malikappuram. Apart from the well-written storyline by Abhilash Pillai, Vishnu Narayanan’s cinematography and Ranjin Raj’s music were lauded by critics.

