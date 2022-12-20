Antony Varghese’s Upcoming Film Poovan’s New Song Palli Medayil Out Now

Malayalam actor Antony Varghese has been all over the news, courtesy of his upcoming film Poovan, directed by Vineeth Vasudevan. The makers recently decided to take fans’ excitement about the film a notch higher by dropping a new song from its album, titled Palli Medayil. Titus Mathew, Joby Abraham, Anish Thomas, Shiju Varghese, and Saju George have lent their vocals to this soulful number.

Besides singing, Titus has also penned the lyrics and scored the music of Palli Medayil. The song’s beats and performances by actors managed to win the audiences’ hearts. Apart from them, the visuals in the music video were also lauded by viewers. The song made for a perfect Christmas anthem for fans ahead of Christmas 2022.

Palli Medayil has piqued fans’ excitement about the upcoming film’s release. The film, written by Varun Dhara, narrates the story of Hari (Antony), who suffers from insomnia. In an unexpected turn, his problems get exacerbated by the arrival of a rooster in his neighbourhood. How Hari manages to deal with this problem forms the crux of Poovan.

Director Vineeth Vasudevan spoke about the upcoming film in an interview with OTTplay. He said, “It’s a comedy drama. Antony has previously essayed a lot of angry characters. Compared to those films, this will be a simple entertainer. It also has a Christmas backdrop. The movie doesn’t just revolve around his character; it tells the story of those in his neighbourhood. It’s akin to some of the Sathyan Anthikad films that we have seen in the past."

Vineeth also addressed reports about Poovan’s plot being misinterpreted on the theme of eve-teasing. He rubbished these reports and said that the title is Poovan due to the pivotal role played by the rooster in the film. Poovan is slated to release in theatres on January 6, next year.

