Anu Aggarwal Confirms She Has 'A Man In Her Life', Says 'We Were In a Live-in Relationship Before...'

Actress Anu Aggarwal, during her initial days in Bollywood, made headlines for admitting she was in a live-in relationship. Now, in a recent interaction with ETimes, the Aashiqui fame confirmed that she has “a man in her life." Though she refrained from revealing her lover’s identity, Anu hinted that the mysterious man is the one who she lived with back in the day. The duo reportedly who always had an on-and-off relationship, over the years have developed a much stronger bond. “Currently, I have a man in my life. Well, we were in a live-in before Aashiqui,” revealed Anu.

Calling it a ‘fantastic bond’, Anu also hinted that her lover doesn’t hail from the Hindi film industry nor does he stays in India. “We have a fantastic bond. But we often meet. India is not the only place to meet,” she added. When asked if a marriage card is on the table for the duo, Anu explained that she was unsure right but no one knows what can happen in the future. “Never say never. I don't know! We might get married, we might not get married,” she claimed.

Advertisement

Previously, during an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, the Aashiqui actress opened up about living an unconventional lifestyle right from the beginning of her acting career. She recalled addressing her live-in relationship when such an arrangement was unheard of and considered taboo in India. “When I had a live-in relationship, they said ‘What?’ They were shocked, shocked beyond belief that how can a girl do that?” she said. Besides this, Anu also remembered being taken negatively for openly smoking in public.

Anu Aggarwal quickly became a household name for playing notable characters in Aashiqui, The Cloud Door, and more. After spending a decade in Bollywood, Aggarwal decided to become a karma yogi in 1997. Two years later, she was rendered in almost a month-long coma after a serious accident that left her with no memories of her past life. Recently, she made a rare appearance on Television in the singing reality TV show Indian Idol during their Aashiqui special episode opposite co-star Rahul Roy.

Read all the Latest Movies News here