Anuj Kapadia Aka Gaurav Khanna Impresses Rupali Ganguly With His Handsome Hunk Look

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s chemistry isn’t just ruling hearts on television screens, but on social media too. Each time either of them drops a picture or a video on Instagram, the other makes sure to drop an adorable comment. On Saturday, Gaurav dropped a video on his Instagram account in which he can be seen flaunting his formal look. He wore a white shirt with a blue coat and trousers. Soon after Gaurav Khanna dropped the video, Rupali Ganguly took to the comment section and wrote ‘Uff’ along with a fire, flower, and smiley emoji.

Several fans also reacted to the video and showered love on their ‘favourite television actor.’ While one of the fans wrote, “Tum hi humari ho manzil my love", another social media user commented, “Tenu suit suit kardaa." The comment section of Gaurav Khanna’spost is flooded with fire and heart emojis.

For the unversed, Gaurav Khanna plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the popular show Anupamaa. His on-screen chemistry with Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama is widely loved by the audience. The two have become everyone’s favourite in a short period of time. Talking about the plot of the show, in the recent episode we saw how the pre-wedding festivities of Anuj and Anupama have already begun. While they are now preparing for Anupama and Anuj’s engagement, Vanraj is left jealous and furious. He has threatened Anupama that she will never be able to live happily with Anuj. On the other hand, Baa is also planning an evil plot to stop the wedding.

Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling the TRP chart for over a year. Apart from Rupali and Gaurav, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

