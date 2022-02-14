Anuj Kapadia Goes Down on One Knee To Propose Anupama On Valentine's Day, Fans Say 'Finally!!!'

This is the day MaAn fans were eagerly waiting for! While it was no secret that both, Anuj Kapadia and Anupama love each other, the two always hesitated to confess the same. However, this Valentine’s day will change it all.

Yes, you read it right. The makers of the show are planning to surprise fans by ending Anuj Kapadia’s 26 years old longing for Anupama. On Monday, the show’s production house took to social media and dropped a series of pictures in which Anuj can be seen proposing Anupama by going down on one knee. While Anupama looks stunning in a red saree, Anuj also flaunts his charming avatar in a black shirt. “Finally, Anuj’s wait for 26 years is over!" the caption read.

This has left fans super excited. The pictures are now going viral on social media, with MaAn fans expressing their love for their favourite couple. While some of the fans are saying that this is the best Valentine’s day so far, others think that Anupama is finally getting the love she deserved.

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s chemistry and bond in the popular show Anupamaa is widely loved and enjoys a massive fan following. It will be interesting to see if Anuj and Anupama will finally confess their love for each other or if there will be some major twist. Meanwhile, the viral pictures have surely left fans excited.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Anupamaa, it is one of the most popular shows and is on the top of the TRP chart for months now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Aneri Vajani, and Madalsa Sharma among other actors. It airs on star plus. Recently we saw how Anuj Kapadia handed over his entire business to Malvika. While he was heartbroken following this, it was Anupama who pledged to be with him all the time.

