Anup Bhandari Pumped Up To Start Working With Kiccha Sudeep On His Next Film

Anup Bhandari and Kiccha Sudeep’s maiden venture Vikrant Rona, which hit the theatres last year, lived up to expectations. Despite boasting of a talented star cast and an interesting idea, Vikrant Rona faced a bit of criticism for an overstretched storyline. Putting that behind, Anup is all pumped up for his next film with Sudeep and talked about it in an interview with News 18 Digital. He said that the project was still at the scripting stage and therefore he can’t reveal much about it. Currently, Anup has teamed up with Sudeep for three films — Billa Ranga Baashaa, Ashwatthama and Vikrant Rona’s sequel. Anup didn’t spill the beans about the project he is working on first.

Anup also talked about the mixed response to his film Vikrant Rona. He didn’t hesitate from accepting that there were some loopholes in Vikrant Rona and that they could have been avoided. The Rangi Taranga director said that he analyses every film after its release. After taking note of the flaws, he tries to improve them in the next movie. Anup also feels lucky to work with a renowned actor like Sudeep.

According to reports, this movie is most likely to be Billa Ranga Baashaa. During the promotion of Vikrant Rona’s trailer, Sudeep also said that pre-production work for Billa Ranga Baashaa was underway. In an interview, Sudeep hinted that he and Anup came across the idea of Billa Ranga Baashaa while working on Vikrant Rona. According to the Maanikya actor, Billa Ranga Baashaa will hit the floors by December or January.

According to reports, Billa Ranga Baashaa is a science fiction film set in the year 2209. Reportedly, this film will be released in multiple languages worldwide. Other details regarding the cast and crew are kept under wraps. Salman Khan Films and KSK Showreel have produced this project.

