Anupam Kher Attends Wedding of National School of Drama Roomie Anang Desai’s Son; See Pics

Anupam Kher is an avid social media user. The actor who has a huge fan following often shares glimpses of his professional and personal life with his fans. Maintaining the trajectory, the Kashmir Files actor recently reminisced about his National School of Drama days when he attended the wedding function of his NSD roomie Anang Desai’s son. The actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared pics of Nachiket Desai’s wedding function as they were all smiles.

The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge star shared gorgeous photos of him with the bride and groom as well as with Desai. He penned an emotional caption and said, “Anang and I were not only class fellows but also roommates for three years at the #NationalSchoolOfDrama in Delhi. To attend his and Chitra’s son #Nachikate’s wedding to #Priya was pure joy. May they live happily ever after. Love and blessings always to the newlyweds! #Wedding #ManAndWife #Friendship."

Advertisement

Soon after the pictures were shared on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to send good wishes to the newlyweds. They also showered praises on the Anupam and Anang and called them beautiful people.

While one fan wrote, “Lovely pics…❤️," another commented, “Both Star In one frame," as they adored the duo.

Desai reciprocated the same by taking to his Instagram account and posting a photo with his family and dear friend. The actor wrote, “Very happy to receive my friend anupam at my son @nachiket_9 wedding to @ priyamakhijani and bless the newly weds.pure joy. ##wedding. #friendship."

Anang has extensively appeared in over 75 television shows and is known for his portrayal of Babuji on the popular television serial, Kichidi. He participated and was closely associated with Hindi theatre plays before starting his career in television and cinema. He appears as Danny Sharma, Anita’s loving and rich NRI father in the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. In Bollywood, he last appeared in the 2016 release, Rustom alongside Ileana D’Cruz and Akshay Kumar. Anang has done several TV shows like Chidiya Ghar, Dilli Wali Thakur Girls, Mere Sai, and Miley Jab Hum Tum, among many others.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher will be appearing on Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachcan and Parneeti Chopra. The film is slated to be released this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.