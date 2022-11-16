Anupam Kher Bumps into Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma at Airport Lounge, Here's How They Bowled Him Over

Actor Anupam Kher bumped into Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Wednesday at the Mumbai airport. The Uunchai actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture with the couple, showering them with abundant love. In the picture, taken by Virat, the trio coincidentally matched in white outfits and posed for a selfie.

Sharing the picture, Anupam said, “I was very happy to meet @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma at the airport lounge! Their warmth was beautifully infectious! Jai Ho to them!"

Advertisement

Fans showered Anupam, Virat, and Anushka with love. “❤️❤️❤️ 3 of my favorite people in one shot!!" a fan said. “A Legend with another legend," added another. Several fans also flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the airport, heading to an undisclosed location. Anushka and Virat can be seen wearing white sweatshirts and black trousers. Both of them sported big smiles on their faces while posing for the shutterbugs stationed outside the airport. One of the cameramen was also heard saying, ‘Team Kohli Always’ after which Virat thanked him and all the paparazzi for being understanding. “Thanks for understanding," he said.

Anupam, Virat, and Anushka have been busy with their respective work. Anupam is fresh off the success of Uunchai. The film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in the lead. The film has done good business so far. Trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Uunchai remains rock-steady on Day 5, marginal drop [6.38%] vis-à-vis Day 4… Continues to perform better in evening shows… Eyes ₹ 16.75 cr [+/-] in Week 1… Weekend 2 crucial… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr, Mon 1.88 cr, Tue 1.76 cr. Total: ₹ 13.80 cr. #India biz."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Virat returned from Australia a couple of days back after Team India was knocked out of the T20 World Cup semi-finals. On the other hand, Anushka has been busy with the filming of her comeback film Chakda Xpress.

Read all the Latest Movies News here