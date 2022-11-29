Anupam Kher Calls Nadav Lapid 'Mentally Sick', 'Member of Toolkit Gang' | CNN News18 Exclusive

Anupam Kher, in an exclusive chat with CNN News18, slammed IFFI jury head — Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid. The actor said that people criticizing The Kashmir Files don’t have an issue with the film but with the aftermath of its release. He said that the film has changed opinions and Lapid’s reactions are a result of the audiences’ reaction.

“They don’t have a problem with The Kashmir Files, they have a problem with what it has done. It has changed the opinions of lakhs of people who were unaware of the tragedy of Kashmiri Pandits. (He) has no right to call it ‘vulgar propaganda’, (he) has to be a vulgar or mentally sick person. He’s a member of the ‘toolkit gang’," Kher said.

His statement to our channel comes shortly after Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and slammed the international filmmaker. “Time and again the question arises that The Kashmir Files is a propaganda film — which means a genocide attack never happened. Today, I challenged these intellectuals and this great filmmaker from Israel that if they can prove even one shot, dialogue or event is false, I will quit making films," Vivek said in one portion of the video.

The Kashmir Files was showcased at the recently concluded IFFI 2022. At the closing ceremony of the prestigious film festival, Nadav Lapid called the film ‘vulgar’ and ‘propaganda’, sparking an outrage online. “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, a vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life," he said.

