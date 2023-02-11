Anupam Kher had quite an eventful 2022. After proving his mettle in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and Chandoo Mondeti’s Karthikeya 2, the veteran actor had also managed to come through with Sooraj Barjatya’s slice-of-life drama film Uunchai, a story about determination and friendship set in the backdrop of a daunting trek to the Everest Base Camp. With his recent release Shiv Shastri Balboa, the veteran actor has added another feather in his cap. In one of his recent interviews, Anupam Kher clarified his previous statement that Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar have stopped offering him roles.

During a conversation with Rediff.com, Anupam Kher gave clarification about that statement. He said, “No, I did not say they stopped offering me films. I just said I am no more in their films. I was abroad for three years. As an artist, you have to reinvent yourself. I don’t necessarily need to be in everyone’s films. I did The Kashmir Files, Uunchai… but there will be times when, maybe, I wouldn’t want to do those kinds of films."

Advertisement

On being asked whether he has distanced himself from YRF/Dharma Films, Anupam Kher explained otherwise, “No, no, no! I would give my left arm to be a part of their films. That’s what I said I don’t take myself seriously. I have done some really idiotic things in films, and I am an educated actor, a drama school gold medalist. That’s the thing about acting: You have to do most ridiculous thing convincingly. But now, as actor I like to challenge myself. For example, my character of Shiv Shastri could have been a really ordinary man, but I suggested few inputs to make it challenging for myself."

Billed as an inspirational film of a common man with uncommon adventures, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi. Presented by UFI Motion Pictures, Anupam Kher Studios and Tarun Rathi, Shiv Shastri Balboa is produced by Kishore Varieth. Ashutosh Bajpai is the executive producer of the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here