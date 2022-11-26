Anupam Kher Deeply Saddened By Demise Of 'Dear Friend' Vikram Gokhale; Reveals Last Words He Heard From Him

In a sad turn of events, veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on Saturday (November 26). The ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor was put on a ventilator after suffering from multiorgan failure. He was hospitalized at Pune’s Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital for some time and now has succumbed to it. His demise has sent shockwaves in the industry, with many mourning the senior actor’s death. Anupam Kher mourned Vikram’s demise on social media and shared an incomplete video of the late star that he received from him 12 days before his death, today.

In the clip, Vikram Gokhale is seen reciting a poem and the clip ends abruptly. Alongside the video, Anupam shared that Gokhale was a ‘very dear friend’ of him. He even shared that the last words that he heard from him were, “Life is incomplete," just like the video he had sent to Anupam.

Anupam wrote, “I got this incomplete video from #VikramGokhale 12days back. I called him & told him that the poem is incomplete. He laughed & replied,“Life incomplete है मेरे दोस्त!" News of his death has deeply saddened me. He was a very dear friend! BRILLIANT actor & person! ओम शांति!🙏🕉💔."

Film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale on Saturday died at a Pune hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last couple of weeks, the hospital authorities said. Gokhale, 77, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune earlier this month following health complications.

His mortal remains will be kept at the Balgandharva Auditorium in the city and the last rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in the evening, a family friend of the actor said.

Gokhale was admitted to the ICU of the Pune hospital after his health deteriorated. His condition was said to be “critical" and he was on a ventilator. Late on Wednesday night, social media was abuzz with speculation about the actor’s death, but his family or the doctors treating him had not issued any official statement.

On Thursday, his family refuted news reports of his death that emerged on the internet late Wednesday night. Gokhale’s wife, Vrushali Gokhale, confirmed that the ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor was “still alive". On Friday, the hospital issued a statement that he was showing signs of improvement. Unfortunately, the actor passed away on Saturday.

Gokhale, an artist equally at home in theatre, television and movies, acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Agneepath" (1990), “Bhool Bhulaiyaa" (2007), “Natsamrat" (2015) and “Mission Mangal" (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film “Godavari".

