Anupam Kher Flaunts Body Transformation in Before And After Picture; Fan Calls It ‘Truly Inspiring’

Anupam Kher turned 67 last month, and at the time, he everyone by sharing the pictures of his fit body in his birthday post. The veteran actor, who has given his fans several reasons to cherish via his performances, had said that in the next one year he plans to become the fittest version of himself. And it seems like the Saraansh actor is following the path of fitness religiously.

The Special 26 actor took to Instagram recently and shared a before and after picture as he continues his fitness journey. In the first photo, we see Anupam dressed in a checkered shirt and brown pants. The snap is a before picture as it sees the actor a bit on the heavier side, while the second picture sees Anupam flaunting his chiselled body. The second photograph sees the actor donning a black camouflage t-shirt and matching jogger pants as he poses stylishly for the lens donning black shades. The actor looks stunning and in shape in the second snap. The photo is proof of the efforts the actor has put into his fitness journey.

Taking to the captions, Anupam Kher penned a motivational note about being fit. The actor noted, “Your desire to change must be greater than your desire to stay the same! Being fit doesn’t begin in the gym with a dumb bell; it starts with a decision in your head! Today is good day to take that decision! 😁💪#KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #YearOfTheBody #BothOfThemAreMe."

Soon after the pictures were shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to laud the actor and his motivational message. While one fan wrote, “Trust me share last nite I toook This decision n now seeing your post makes me get stronger ..#kuchbhihosaktahai #jaihoo," another said, Truly inspiring sir !"

A third comment reads, “Sir what a transformation nd fit body you’re a inspiration ❤️❤️❤️."

On the work front, Anupam was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. He also has Unnchai along with Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Backed and helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the drama movie is touted as a film based on friendship. This isn’t the first time that fans will be witnessing a collaboration between Anupam Kher and Barjatya. The duo have worked together on several films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

For those who don’t know, Uunchai marks Barjatya’s return to filmmaking after seven years; his last directorial was Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

